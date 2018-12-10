‘Unnecessary posts burden KSRTC’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The retention of various higher posts is a major reason for KSRTC’s financial burden. Though depots can be handled by the station master, vehicle supervisor and charge man, they are now being handled by four others appointed above the station master.

KSRTC has submitted a proposal to the government emphasising various needs to collect more revenue. The report was submitted by KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary.

“Unnecessarily, many bus depots have been constructed in the state. Previously, the station master was responsible for handling the depots, the same situation has to be followed rather than increasing the number of posts just to provide salary to the staffs thereby putting an extra burden on KSRTC. The corporation has a soft corner for the private sector, as there are many monopoly routes of KSRTC which are being handled by private buses,” said Bharatanoor Shivarajan, former editor of KSRTC magazine Transport Review.

Bus routes always remain an intractable issue in the state, as the emphasis is on tiding the KSRTC over its perennial budget deficit, the solution it has come up with is to buy new buses on wet-lease to take over several routes now covered by private buses. KSRTC seeks government permission to purchase more buses on wet-lease.

It also plans to close down some depots to reduce operational losses by merging 35 depots having less than 50 bus services with other depots.

As per the report, of KSRTC’s 93 depots, 35 run less than 50 services. The merging of workshops with depots will save `219 crore per year.