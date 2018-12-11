After dropped by school Kalolsavam, 'Kithaab' to be staged across Kerala

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

The drama 'Kithaab' which was dropped from the State School Youth Festival following protest from Muslim outfits is all set to be staged across the state. Expressing their solidarity with the students'

play which triggered discussions on gender equality and religious intolerance, around 30 cultural and political organisations are all geared up to arrange venues for the play.

Theatre artist Rafeek Mangalassery, who directed the 30 minute-long play, said 30 organisations from various areas in the state have already come forward offering stage for the drama.

"Even when religious outfits lashed out against the drama, we are getting widespread support from liberal and progressive minded people and more offers to stage the play are expected," he said.

According to him, 'Kithaab' will get a fresh look with new actors for the state-wide performance. "All the students who performed it at the Revenue District School festival are now preparing for their SSLC examination. So, they should be excluded from upcoming shows," said Rafeek, adding the students would be on the stage after the examination if their parents are willing.

"For me, it is not possible to reach out across the state with the drama. Hence, it has been decided to provide the script to drama troupes and train them free if they evince interest," he added.

The AISF will set stage for the drama in Alappuzha by the end of this month, while Revolutionary Youth, the youth wing of the RMPI, will arrange a venue in Vadakara. Date of other shows will be decided later.

'Kithaab', portrays social discrimination against women on various issues based on a traditional Muslim family. Many topics such as discrimination against girls while providing food at house, poor

education of girls and right to practise polygamy were discussed. But, religious outfits came out against the drama, alleging it hurt sentiments of Muslims.