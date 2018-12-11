Home States Kerala

Orthodox faction criticises ‘staged drama’ of Jacobites

Meanwhile, the Orthodox faction criticised the Jacobites’ ‘staged drama’.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

PIRAVOM : Piravom Municipality standing committee chairperson Aisha Madhavan said: “The Orthodox faction is less in number under this church. Further, they’ve built another church just one kilometer away from the Piravom Church. So many Jacobite families can’t be left without a church. We’ll continue our protest.”The police attempted to break into the church, but the protesters thwarted the move by threatening to commit suicide. “We were forced to return following the suicide threats. We just wanted to implement the SC order and have played our part,” said Ernakulam SP (Rural) Rahul R Nair.

Meanwhile, the Orthodox faction criticised the Jacobites’ ‘staged drama’. “The SC rulings have always put forward the truth. The Jacobite faction has forcefully removed the church vicar Fr Skaria Vattakkattia, who was appointed following the guidelines. Nearly 2,000 Orthodox families belong to the Piravom Church,” said Malankara Orthodox Church PRO Fr Johns Abraham Konattu. 

Sources said the police made the attempt to show before the High Court on Tuesday that some action has been taken to implement the SC verdict.“The SC ruling could’ve been implemented much earlier had the police were serious. Police officers turning up a day before the HC hearing shows their move is in favour of the Jacobite faction and government.

We didn’t want to take part in the drama staged by the police, we want to abide by the law,” said Orthodox Church believer Blessen Eldo. Catholicos Baselious Thomas I said an episcopal synod (metropolitans’ meeting) would be held at the Piravom Church on Tuesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp