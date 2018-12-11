Piravom church: Plea in Kerala High Court seeks an amicable settlement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court on Monday seeking a directive to the state government to initiate steps for an amicable settlement in the Piravom church issue. The court posted the case along with the police protection petitions pending before the Division Bench for Tuesday.

According to the petition filed by two parishioners, Mathai Ulahannan and Mathai Thommen of Piravom, the Orthodox faction leaders are making all attempts to encroach on the church and take over its administration.

In fact, there was a definite directive from the Supreme Court, requiring the parties to resolve the dispute amicably and, if necessary, by amending the constitution of the church. Combined reading of the Supreme court judgments in the case would show a duty is cast on the state government to facilitate resolution of the dispute in a peaceful manner, the plea stated.

The Orthodox faction was trying to take over the administration of the church by force under the cover of the Supreme Court judgment, it stated. According to the petitioners, the state government without any hesitation should have convened a joint meeting to ascertain the views of the parties arrive at an amicable settlement, if necessary, with proper amendment to the constitution.