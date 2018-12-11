Sabarimala situation has changed, says High Court 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday observed that the situation in Sabarimala has changed and it doesn’t feel that there will be any issue for the pilgrims. A Division Bench comprising Justice PR Ramchandra Menon and Justice N Anil Kumar made the observation while disposing a petition filed by Thrissur natives, KV Vibin, Akhil Mohanan and OB Bibin, seeking a directive not to interdict them from having Darsan at Sabarimala during the Mandala season. According to them, the police had earlier sent them back from Pampa stating that they were BJP workers.

When the petition came up for hearing, government pleader V Manu informed that the petitioners were involved in several cases in connection with the protest against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict. The state, however, made it clear that it has no objection permitting them to conduct a peaceful darshan in Sabarimala.

They can complete darshan as a true and genuine devotee. The police have only taken action against protests or such other actions in Sabarimala, submitted the government. The court recorded the submission of the government and disposed the petition.