Home States Kerala

Government to probe online drug sales, not RCC’s overcharging

The MRP of the drug is Rs 62,043. Canmab 440 mg injection, the brand name of Trastuzumab, is used for treating breast cancer and sometimes for intestinal cancer.

Published: 12th December 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

For representational purposes

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will not intervene in the exorbitant pricing of a breast cancer drug at the Regional Cancer Centre here. Instead, the Drugs Controller will probe the discounted sale of drugs online. 

In reply to a submission by V D Satheesan MLA in the Assembly on Tuesday, Health Minister K K Shailaja chose to go by the claim of the manufacturer of Canmab 440 mg injection that it has not sold the drug for less than Rs 35,000 anywhere in the country.

Satheesan’s submission was based on an Express report that the state-owned RCC sells one unit of the injection for Rs 42,500 while it was available for half the price on online market place IndiaMart and at IHDB, a medical store attached to government-run SAT Hospital on the same campus. While the online price starts from Rs 21,000, the IHDB price is Rs 20,790. 

The MRP of the drug is Rs 62,043. Canmab 440 mg injection, the brand name of Trastuzumab, is used for treating breast cancer and sometimes for intestinal cancer. A patient would require 15-20 units during a three-month course of treatment. Shailaja said RCC purchases Canmab 440 mg for Rs 35,784 and sells it at Rs 42,500, including service charge and tax. It is purchased through e-tender in adherence to the government’s store purchase manual.

“It is learnt drug manufacturers give seasonal offers to clear their stock. Cancer drugs are displayed at different rates on IndiaMart to lure customers. Pharma distributors too sell drugs at different rates,” she said. She admitted SAT Hospital, which runs IHDB, buys the drug at lower prices. “But RCC and Karunya Pharmacy cannot buy drugs as per those procedures,” she said. Shailaja said the drugs controller has been asked to conduct a detailed probe into the discounted drug sales online. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority will also be asked to look into the issue, she said.   

Satheesan told Express the minister’s arguments are childish and contradictory. “The government is shying away from its responsibility to provide drugs at lower prices to cancer patients,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp