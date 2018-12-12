‘Kerala must now focus more on quality of services’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A comprehensive literature on the transition of the state’s economy, polity and society, titled ‘Kerala In Transition’, was unveiled by former MP P Rajeev on Tuesday. The compilation of 20 essays is edited by academician K P Kannan and being brought out by the Laurie Baker Centre for Habitat Studies and the Centre of Science and Technology for Rural Development.

“Kerala has reached a certain stage of transition where it has to focus more on the quality of services provided to its inhabitants. Be it healthcare, education, job creation or environment protection, the state should endeavour to further the ease of living indices,” Rajeev said. Former Vice-Chancellor of Cusat Babu Joseph was also present.

Kannan indicated the Kerala population could witness a decline in the immediate future with the reproduction rate hovering at one-third of the national average. “With the number of students in Classes I to X declining to 40 lakh and expecting to stabilise at 35 lakh by the next decade, the state can channelise its resources for the holistic development of other challenging sectors,” he said.

The book seeks to understand the ongoing transition of the state from a deeply entrenched feudal set-up to a modern debating society characterised by democratic rights and assertive public demand for participatory development.

The authors include K N Panikkar, M P Parameshwaran, K Satchidanandan, M K Das, E P Unny, K P Kannan, V Ramankutty, G Gopakumar, J Devika, Ravi Raman, Joseph Tharamangalam, Sunil Mani, Shailaja Nair, P B Sajan, M Sarita Varma, Sarada Muraleedharan, Suresh Kumar, Amarnath Karuppalil and C S Venkiteswaran.