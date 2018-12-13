Home States Kerala

‘Four type of taxes of FMFL to help liquor barons’

Similarly, the Excise Department cut down the warehouse margin of FMFL to 5 per cent per case, against 8 per cent being charged for IMFL.

Published: 13th December 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition members on Wednesday accused the state government of slashing various taxes of foreign made foreign liquor in order to help global liquor giants. Speaking at a media briefing, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA accused that the Excise department has clandestinely slashed the excise duty of Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL) to R594 per case against the R1,600 charged for the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). 

Similarly, the Excise Department cut down the warehouse margin of FMFL to 5 per cent per case, against 8 per cent being charged for IMFL. The retail margin of FMFL has also seen a drop with the department slashing the rate to 3 per cent against the 20 per cent charged for IMFL. The biggest cut was in sales tax with the department slashing the rate to 78 per cent for the FMFL from the 210 per cent charged for IMFL, he said. 

This is a clear case of corruption and the government has not divulged the details of the tax cuts in reply to the repeated questions of the Opposition members in the Assembly. “The new deal has opened a window for the state government to indulge in the corruption to the tune of crores of rupees”, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. K M Mani, M K Muneer and T A Ahmed Kabir took part in the briefing. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Made Foreign Liquor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp