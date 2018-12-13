Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan again bats for new dam in Mullaperiyar

Published: 13th December 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is taking steps to obtain permission to construct a new dam in Mullaperiyar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the Assembly. Pinarayi said the government was taking to measures to obtain permission for erecting a new dam on the account of the fragility of the existing dam and the threat it poses to life and property.

“But since the place where the proposed dam is to come up falls under Periyar Tiger Reserve, clearance is required from the Forest and Wild Life departments and Tiger Conservation Authority. Prior to these, measures have been taken to obtain environmental clearance,” he said.

The Terms of Reference for Environmental Impact Assessment has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment. Before obtaining the environmental clearance, bilateral agreement need to be signed with Tamil Nadu, he added.

Regarding reviewing the clauses of Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement, Pinarayi said despite several rounds of chief minister-level discussions, the deal could not be reviewed due to contention on certain topics. The review has been due since November 9, 1988.

“Our effort is to hold talks with Tamil Nadu by upholding all the interests of the state,” he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Periyar Tiger Reserve Mullaperiyar

Comments

