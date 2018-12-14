Kerala Islamic State recruitment: RAW, NIA begin probe

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have started an investigation into the missing of 10 persons from the district. According to the police, they had left Kannur on November 20 to join the Islamic State (IS). A team under Kannur DySP P P Sadanandan has also joined the investigation as the missing persons are from Poothappara and Kuruva in the district.

According to the police, 10 persons belonging to two families from Poothappara, Azheekode, and one person from City Kuruva, had left their homes on November 20. While moving out, they had said they were going to Mysuru. But, during the investigation, police found they had reached UAE and later went missing. Police suspect the missing persons reached Afghanistan from where they might have moved to a secret hideout.

The people who had gone from Poothappara are K Sajjad, wife Shahina, their two kids, Anwar, his wife Afseela and their three children. T P Nisam of City Kuruva were also with them. The police started an investigation after the group of persons went missing and found they had IS links.

The police said the missing people had links with the IS earlier. Afseela, wife of Anwar, is the younger sister of Fousiya, wife of Shameer, who was killed in Syria while fighting for IS. It was reported that children of Shameer, Salman and Safwan were killed in Syria. The police suspect that the death of the children in the fight might have prompted the family to join IS.

Since more people have gone missing and reportedly joined IS, police have strengthened the investigation regarding people with shady connections.