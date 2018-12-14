Home States Kerala

Police yet to remove curbs despite High Court order

Despite the High Court directive, police are yet to remove restrictions imposed on pilgrims at Marakoottam or take down the barricades at Lower Thirumuttom. 

Published: 14th December 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Despite the High Court directive, police are yet to remove restrictions imposed on pilgrims at Marakoottam or take down the barricades at Lower Thirumuttom. Even on Thursday, police officers barred pilgrims at Marakootam claiming that sreekovil of the temple was closed at 1 pm in the day and 11 pm at night. Interestingly, the High Court had once again issued an order on Wednesday not to impose such restrictions.  

The restrictions on the movement at Marakoottam have a cascading effect on pilgrims as they have to stand in the queue for hours together and spend another two hours to reach the sannidhanam. Police have also failed to take down the barricades at Lower Thirumuttom. The barriers prevent free movement of pilgrims from reaching the pradasam counters, mahakanikka set up near the Staff Gate on the north-east of Sopanam and the Vavar Nada.

Sources said police here have not received requisite order from the DGP’s office. The authorities also have not implemented the HC directive regarding the opening of Valiyanadapandal for the elderly, women and child pilgrims. During night  time, the police deny the pilgrims to use Vailyanadapandal as the resting place. Hence, the pilgrims are forced to rest in front of Malikappuram Devi temple at night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp