Police yet to remove curbs despite High Court order

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Despite the High Court directive, police are yet to remove restrictions imposed on pilgrims at Marakoottam or take down the barricades at Lower Thirumuttom. Even on Thursday, police officers barred pilgrims at Marakootam claiming that sreekovil of the temple was closed at 1 pm in the day and 11 pm at night. Interestingly, the High Court had once again issued an order on Wednesday not to impose such restrictions.

The restrictions on the movement at Marakoottam have a cascading effect on pilgrims as they have to stand in the queue for hours together and spend another two hours to reach the sannidhanam. Police have also failed to take down the barricades at Lower Thirumuttom. The barriers prevent free movement of pilgrims from reaching the pradasam counters, mahakanikka set up near the Staff Gate on the north-east of Sopanam and the Vavar Nada.

Sources said police here have not received requisite order from the DGP’s office. The authorities also have not implemented the HC directive regarding the opening of Valiyanadapandal for the elderly, women and child pilgrims. During night time, the police deny the pilgrims to use Vailyanadapandal as the resting place. Hence, the pilgrims are forced to rest in front of Malikappuram Devi temple at night.