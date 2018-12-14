Home States Kerala

‘Wave of protests impacts revenue generation at Sabarimala’

Regarding the comparison of the hundi collection of the temple during ‘Niraputhari’ and ‘Thulam’ poojas in 2017 and 2018,  there was a difference of B2,86,33,296 in terms of revenue generation. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The wave of protests at Sabarimala has had its impact on the revenue generation of the temple, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran. According to the minister, when compared to the previous year, the difference in hundi collection during Mandala pooja (till November 25) itself came to Rs 20,57,56,087. The minister said in 2017 it was B33,43,25,022 and in 2018 it was B12,85,68,935.  

Regarding the comparison of the hundi collection of the temple during ‘Niraputhari’ and ‘Thulam’ poojas in 2017 and 2018,  there was a difference of B2,86,33,296 in terms of revenue generation. 

In the case of ‘Thulam’ pooja alone, the collection difference amounts to Rs 60,86,651. “During ‘Niraputhari’ and ‘Thulam’ poojas, the temple received offerings to the tune of B5,62,58,390 in 2017. 
But at the same time, in 2018, it was B2,76,25,094. In the case of ‘Thulam’ pooja in 2017 the collection was B2,05,84,788 and in 2018 it was B1,44,98,137,” said Surendran in the Assembly. 

