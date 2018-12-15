Home States Kerala

Attack on cops: Four students held

The City Police have arrested four students of University College for attacking three policemen on duty near Palayam on Wednesday evening.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police have arrested four students of University College for attacking three policemen on duty near Palayam on Wednesday evening.Aromal, 21, of Plamoodu near Pothencode; Akhil, 21, of Kalliyoor; Haider Shanavas, 21, of Vazhimukku; and Sreejith, 21, of Pachalloor have been arrested. They are among the five people who were identified as part of the group which attacked the policemen.

Police sources said the arrested persons are all active SFI members and were charged under non-bailable offences.  On Wednesday, three cops from the Special Armed Police Camp had stopped the University College students, who were on a bike, for attempting to take a U-turn at a busy point in violation of rules. However, upon being questioned, the students resorted to violence. The cops’ attempt to resist aggravated them and the students called their friends who reached the spot and roughed up the cops.

It was only after one of the policemen managed to break free from the mob and alert the Cantonment station that more policemen reached the spot and nabbed a few attackers. However, the other students threatened the cops and freed the apprehended attackers.

Journalist K S Warrier passes away

Thrissur: Freedom fighter and journalist K Soolapani Warrier, fondly called K S Warrier, hailing from Kuttanellur in Thrissur district died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. K S Warrier was one among the founders of the Calicut Press club. He was a member of the Indian National Congress and Praja Mandalam, during the time of the freedom struggle. He also fought for the abolition of untouchability. He worked as a journalist for more than three decades and retired as the chief proof reader at Malayala Manorama. The funeral rites will be held at his native villege, Kuttanellur, today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences.

