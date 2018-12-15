Home States Kerala

Kerala: Crime Branch to investigate Fatima Mata college student's death

Rakhi (19) had allegedly committed suicide after being questioned by invigilators for cheating during her first semester examination on November 28.

KOLLAM: Kerala Crime Branch will investigate the death of Fatima Mata National College student Rakhi Krishna. The investigation will be led by a DySP of Crime Branch. The case was handed over from the East Police after Rakhi's father Radhakrishna Pillai filed a petition before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Rakhi (19) had allegedly committed suicide after being questioned by invigilators for cheating during her first semester examination on November 28. When her father was called by the teachers to discuss the issue,  Rakhi suddently left the college and jumped in front of a train near the AR Camp. Her family and students blamed the faculty members for mentally harassing Rakhi.

Following her death, the college was closed down due to protests by students. Six faculty members including the chief co-coordinator of Self-financing courses, Deputy chief examiner, Anti-copying squad members and the invigilator who caught the student allegedly for copying had been placed under suspension pending enquiry. An internal investigation by a seven-member committe gave a clean chit to the suspended teachers. However, a student representative of the committee disagreed with the committe's findings.

Rakhi Krishna suicide Fatima Mata college

