Nair death declaration has no mention of Sabarimala

After setting himself on fire, Nair tried to barge into the tent where BJP leader C K Padmanabhan has been fasting over the Sabarimala issue.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:11 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Posing fresh trouble for the BJP that has been vouching that Venugopalan Nair committed suicide over the Sabarimala issue, the dying declaration of the deceased has no mention of Sabarimala. As per the statement recorded by the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Nair said he detested society due to the actions of people.

As per the dying declaration, Nair said he tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol and nobody goaded him to do so. He reiterated it thrice, the report revealed. To the question whether he had any complaints, he replied in the negative.

The magistrate had asked five questions to Nair when he was undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital. Nair also said he had doused himself before the Secretariat and has no suspicion of anyone from outside being behind the immolation. As per the procedure, Nair was examined by a doctor who certified him to be conscious and responsive.

After setting himself on fire, Nair tried to barge into the tent where BJP leader C K Padmanabhan has been fasting over the Sabarimala issue.The body was placed at the BJP protest site for the party leaders to pay homage.

BJP made a mockery of itself: Pinarayi
T’Puram: The BJP is making a mockery of itself with the hartal call, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, Pinarayi said the BJP central leadership should intervene in the issue.  He pointed out both the magistrate and the doctor have recorded Venugopalan Nair’s statement. 

BJP a hartal party, says Chennithala
T’Puram: The unexpected hartal call by BJP has invited severe criticisms from various quarters. BJP has become a hartal party, and it’s a mockery that they chose to portray a man who committed suicide due to personal reasons as their martyr, said Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. 

Dying declaration suspicious: Ramesh
T’Puram: BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh has raised suspicion over the dying declaration given by Venugopalan Nair to the magistrate and doctor. “It is sure Nair’s statement was not recorded in the morning. In the morning, the magistrate had to return without recording his statement. If not in the morning when was his statement recorded?” asked Ramesh.

BJP stages a hartal drama: Kadakampally
T’Puram: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has condemned the hartal called by the BJP. “The BJP is a staging a hartal drama. It is trying to make political advantages in the suicide of a man,” he said.

BJP taking political  mileage: Shiv Sena
T’Puram: The Shiv Sena has come out against the BJP hartal. Terming the hartal unnecessary and anti-people, Shiv Sena leader M S Bhuvanachandran alleged the BJP has been using Venugopalan Nair’s death for political mileage.

