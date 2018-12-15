Home States Kerala

PM Narendra Modi calls upon Kerala party workers to widen votebase

Kerala has seen Congress and Communist rule. Both are efficient in corruption and inefficient in governance.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase his visits to UP | pti

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Calling upon the BJP workers in Kerala to work hard and widen the party’s votebase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to provide a people-friendly and non-corrupt government to the people of Kerala. Modi, who interacted with the party workers in the state on NaMo App on Friday, took to the twitter, sharing his interaction with supporters in Kerala. “A karyakarta from Kollam asked me what the BJP karyakartas can do to further the party’s reach across Kerala and other parts. Here is what I said.

Kerala has seen Congress and Communist rule. Both are efficient in corruption and inefficient in governance. BJP is different from the two and promises a people-friendly and non-corrupt government in Kerala,” he said in a series of tweets. He was appreciative of the hardworking nature of partymen who face a challenging political situation in Kerala. “I specially salute the hardworking @BJP4Keralam Karyakartas,” said Modi. Urging the workers to get involved with the people at the grassroots level and stand with them to resist anti-people policies, Modi said the workers in Kerala have always been an inspiration to him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP workers Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp