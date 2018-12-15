PM Narendra Modi calls upon Kerala party workers to widen votebase

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Calling upon the BJP workers in Kerala to work hard and widen the party’s votebase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to provide a people-friendly and non-corrupt government to the people of Kerala. Modi, who interacted with the party workers in the state on NaMo App on Friday, took to the twitter, sharing his interaction with supporters in Kerala. “A karyakarta from Kollam asked me what the BJP karyakartas can do to further the party’s reach across Kerala and other parts. Here is what I said.

Kerala has seen Congress and Communist rule. Both are efficient in corruption and inefficient in governance. BJP is different from the two and promises a people-friendly and non-corrupt government in Kerala,” he said in a series of tweets. He was appreciative of the hardworking nature of partymen who face a challenging political situation in Kerala. “I specially salute the hardworking @BJP4Keralam Karyakartas,” said Modi. Urging the workers to get involved with the people at the grassroots level and stand with them to resist anti-people policies, Modi said the workers in Kerala have always been an inspiration to him.