Thiruvairanikulam temple fest from Dec 22 to Jan 2

KOCHI: Aluva Thiruvairanikkulam temple will be celebrating its Sree Parvathy Nadathurappu annual festival from December 22 to January 2. The temple is all set to extend a host of amenities along with security measures for the benefit of the devotees.The digital virtual Q booking facility is now open. Devotees can login to www.thiruvairanikkulamtemple.org and register themselves with the date and time of their visit without any cost. The first of its kind digital booking facility garnered over a lakh bookings from devotees last year. The number is expected to touch three lakh this year.