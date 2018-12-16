2nd Ro-Ro vessel resumes service between Fort Kochi and Vypeen

Home States Kerala

 The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) on Saturday resumed the operation of the second Ro-Ro vessel between Fort Kochi and Vypeen.

Published: 16th December 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) on Saturday resumed the operation of the second Ro-Ro vessel between Fort Kochi and Vypeen. It is after a gap of one-and-half years the KSINC is conducting the service of two vessels simultaneously.The Fort-Vypeen Janakeeya Samithi had protested before the Corporation office demanding the same.

“From Saturday onwards we resumed the operation of the  second vessel. Due to shortage of drivers, we can conduct the service of second vessel from 2 pm only. The complete operation will be possible with the availability of experienced persons to operate it,” said a KSINC official.

One vessel has been at the Cochin Shipyard’s dockyard for several months after its propeller was damaged.The vessels are built at a cost of `7.98 crore while `7.62 crore was spent for constructing terminals at both jetties.

