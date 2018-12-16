PK Sasi sexual abuse case: Probe blames woman for behaving ‘socially’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM has taken action against senior leader P K Sasi on sexual harassment allegation, the party’s internal probe report indicates the victim’s claims are doubtful.

The excerpts of the internal probe account, included in the report to be presented before the district committee, has a sly innuendo that the complainant woman used to behave ‘socially’ with everyone.

“In general she used to behave very socially with male comrades and other male friends, according to the statement given by many,” says the report. The report says several leaders had given statement there was a conspiracy behind the allegation. The probe team members --- minister A K Balan and P K Sreemathy MP --- also opined the woman, a DYFI leader, would not have lodged the complaint on her own.

According to the report, the victim’s claim that Sasi misbehaved with her at the party office cannot be believed since the office was crowded with workers and leaders at the said time of the incident. The said room had its doors open the whole day. Also, the complainant did not raise the issue in the district forum of the party.