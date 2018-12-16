Home States Kerala

Writer Santhosh Echikkanam arrested for making casteist remarks, gets bail

Writer Santhosh Echikkanam, who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making ‘anti-Dalit’ statements, was granted bail by the Kasargod District Court the same day. 

Published: 16th December 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Santhosh Echikkanam

Malayalam writer Santhosh Echikkanam (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  Writer Santhosh Echikkanam, who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making ‘anti-Dalit’ statements, was granted bail by the Kasargod District Court the same day. As per the bail condition, he has to appear before the investigating officer every Saturday. He made the statement during the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on February 9, 2017.

Santhosh Echikkanam

The complaint was filed by Balakrishnan, a native of Echikkanam, the village of the writer, in Hosdurg police station.  In the festival, Santhosh, without naming Balakrishnan, spoke about ‘a friend.’ However, the complainant alleged the observations made by the writer amounted to insulting him by his caste. 

Balakrishnan said he filed the complaint after the event was telecast on a channel and uploaded on the YouTube. Santhosh had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. But the court asked him to appear before the investigating officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Santhosh Echikkanam Kerala Literature Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp