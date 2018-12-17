At new park, Cochin Shipyard Ltd aims to ride success wave

Home States Kerala

3D image of the ancillary park at the International Ship Repair Facility

By Jijo Malayil & Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: If things go as planned, Kochi will become a global maritime hub competing with the likes of Singapore for major ship repairs in the region by 2019-end. The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is expected to attract 25 specialist firms to render various services in ship repair at the ancillary park coming up at the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) here.

CSL is investing Rs 917 crore at the ISRF, coming up at a 42-acre land leased from the Cochin Port. More importantly, this will create 3,000 new jobs at the ISRF.“Allied with the ISRF, we’re building an ancillary park. We expect to get about 25 specialist firms rendering various services in ship repair at the park,” CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair told Express in an interview. He said the ancillary park is for ship repair services and the specialist companies are free to work outside the ISRF too.

This, he said, could help Kochi emerge as a major ship repair hub or a maritime hub. “That makes it interesting for people to come and set up the service facility in Kochi,” said Nair adding that by giving the flexibility for the units to take up business outside ISRF, it could attract more companies.

“If we create a good pool of market, we can set up something. And we aren’t saying work for Cochin Shipyard alone. We’re saying work for anybody. We’re not talking about captive ancillary units. It can be a win-win situation for everybody. For the ancillary company, for the ship repair company. If someone wants to repair a ship,” the CSL CMD said.

Nair said ships often go to Singapore because there is a shipyard to recondition the vessel as there is an engine partner over there.“Our wish is the same thing will happen here. This is our wish.  As far as job opportunities are concerned, Nair said: “We’re looking at least 3,000 jobs. How many we’ll employ directly will be decided as we move forward.”

“We feel ship repair has got big potential and this is in line with the Ministry of Shipping’s vision to push ship repair in the country. This is under the larger Sagarmala development,” he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp