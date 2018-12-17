Home States Kerala

CPM Central Committee okays action against MLA Sasi

The CPM Central Committee has approved the party state unit’s disciplinary action against PK Sasi MLA following the sexual abuse allegation.

Published: 17th December 2018 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM Central Committee has approved the party state unit’s disciplinary action against PK Sasi MLA following the sexual abuse allegation. The Central Committee will not recommend for more severe action against the MLA, who is accused of sexually abusing woman DYFI leader.  

The party state committee had earlier suspended Sasi from its primary membership for six months. The action was based on an internal probe report by minister AK Balan and PK Sreemathy MP. The CPM is currently facing criticism for the probe report, which seeks to protect Sasi and doubt the integrity of the victim. Veteran CPM leader and former chief minister VS Achuthanandan had earlier sought the Central Committee’s intervention for strong action against Sasi. Achuthanandan, in his communications to the Committee, had demanded severe action which would do justice to the victim.

The internal probe report doubted the integrity of the victim and stated that her allegations were doubtful. According to the report, the victim’s claim that Sasi misbehaved with her at the Mannarkkad area committee office was unbelievable since the office was crowded with workers and leaders on that particular day. The room had its doors open the whole day. Also, the complainant did not raise the issue in the district forum of the party, the report said.

The report also contained an innuendo that the complainant used to behave ‘socially’ with everyone. “She used to behave very socially with male comrades and other male friends, according to the statements given by many,” the report said.  

‘Is this the renaissance CPM is talking about?’

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has asked as to how the CPM, which can’t even protect the self-respect of its own party cadre, is forming women’s wall for protecting renaissance values. When a women leader has complained against party MLA P K Sasi, the CPM’s investigative commission protected him and tried to make the complainant accused. He asked whether this is the renaissance the CPM is talking about. “The party commission has given the report the complainant tried to trap Sasi with vested interests. The complaint was that Sasi has misbehaved with the women at CPM area committee office and the question of the panel as to whether there were any witness is malicious and intended to insult the complainant and protect Sasi,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PK Sasi CPM Central Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp