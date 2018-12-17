Rahul Easwar’s bail cancelled

By Express News Service

RANNI : Gram Nyayalaya Court at Ranni cancelled the bail given to Rahul Eswar, the president of Ayyappa Dharma Sena, for breaking the conditions imposed on him. Police on October 17 arrested Rahul from Shabarimala for protesting against the woman’s entry to the hill shrine.​

The court had granted bail on October 22 under certain conditions. As per the conditions, Rahul had to report to the Pampa police station every Saturday. The signing at Pampa stations had transferred to Pathanamthitta due to the tightening of security at Nilakkal. However, the police informed to the court that he had not appeared at the police station on December 8.

The court revoked the bail application and directed the police to arrest him. Menwhile, Rahul said he had arrived at Pathanamthitta police station on December 9 instead of attending on December 8. He said he had gone to New Delhi on December 8.