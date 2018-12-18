Home States Kerala

CBI gives clean chit to deceased victim’s father

The CBI said Latha Nair, the sole accused, had threatened the family after their financial and personal relationship turned sour. 

Published: 18th December 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a U-turn in the sensational Kaviyoor sex scandal case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday informed the CBI court here that the victim was not sexually exploited by her father.

Earlier, the probe team had claimed the father was the main culprit. The victim had committed suicide along with her entire family in 2004. She was allegedly lured by a gang offering her plum roles in movies and TV serials. 

In a 24-page fourth report, the CBI made it clear there was no scientific evidence to prove the crime was committed by the victim’s father. The CBI told the court it only had a suspicion. However, it confirmed in its latest report the victim was sexually exploited and the father had forced the family to commit suicide. 
The trial of the case will resume on January 30.

The report also did not mention any names of suspects.  In the three reports submitted to the court earlier, CBI had claimed the girl was sexually exploited by her father. But the court had rejected all of them and asked the agency to provide any scientific evidence to prove the father’s guilt. The court eventually ordered further probe in the case. 

Earlier, the report filed by CBI SP Nandakumar Nair had pointed fingers at the father without conducting DNA test of the samples. 

The conclusion was arrived at based on the statement of a friend of the victim and circumstantial evidence. The CBI inferred the father, a temple priest, could have poisoned his wife and children and then committed suicide by hanging. 

The CBI said Latha Nair, the sole accused, had threatened the family after their financial and personal relationship turned sour. 

14 years ago...
The victim, father Narayanan Namboothiri, mother Sreedevi, sister Akhila and brother Akshay were found dead in their rented house at Kaviyoor on September 28, 2004
The names of politicians’ sons had come up during the probe. But, CBI denied any such involvements

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp