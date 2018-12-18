CBI gives clean chit to deceased victim’s father

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a U-turn in the sensational Kaviyoor sex scandal case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday informed the CBI court here that the victim was not sexually exploited by her father.

Earlier, the probe team had claimed the father was the main culprit. The victim had committed suicide along with her entire family in 2004. She was allegedly lured by a gang offering her plum roles in movies and TV serials.

In a 24-page fourth report, the CBI made it clear there was no scientific evidence to prove the crime was committed by the victim’s father. The CBI told the court it only had a suspicion. However, it confirmed in its latest report the victim was sexually exploited and the father had forced the family to commit suicide.

The trial of the case will resume on January 30.

The report also did not mention any names of suspects. In the three reports submitted to the court earlier, CBI had claimed the girl was sexually exploited by her father. But the court had rejected all of them and asked the agency to provide any scientific evidence to prove the father’s guilt. The court eventually ordered further probe in the case.

Earlier, the report filed by CBI SP Nandakumar Nair had pointed fingers at the father without conducting DNA test of the samples.

The conclusion was arrived at based on the statement of a friend of the victim and circumstantial evidence. The CBI inferred the father, a temple priest, could have poisoned his wife and children and then committed suicide by hanging.

The CBI said Latha Nair, the sole accused, had threatened the family after their financial and personal relationship turned sour.

14 years ago...

The victim, father Narayanan Namboothiri, mother Sreedevi, sister Akhila and brother Akshay were found dead in their rented house at Kaviyoor on September 28, 2004

The names of politicians’ sons had come up during the probe. But, CBI denied any such involvements