CM is arrogant, will not listen to anyone: G Sukumaran Nair

The NSS has said the chief minister’s arrogance was the root cause of the Sabarimala impasse.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NSS has said the chief minister’s arrogance was the root cause of the Sabarimala impasse. Addressing the media here on Monday, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan does not listen to anyone on the women’s entry at Sabarimala. 

He asked why renaissance was only meant for women and not for men. He said the wall would create a wedge in society. 

“When everything failed, the government is adopting a new technique in the name of renaissance,” he accused. Nair said the government would face consequences on what it has done in Sabarimala and added that NSS has never received any benefits from any government.

“The Ayyappa Jyothi programme on December 26 is conducted on a very auspicious day for Ayyappa devotees. There is nothing wrong in people affiliated to NSS participating in it.” However, the NSS will not give a directive to anyone to attend the programme, he said.

