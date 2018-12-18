Home States Kerala

Hadiya’s father Ashokan K M joins BJP

Hadiya’s father Ashokan K M has joined the BJP. He made his official entry into the BJP at Sabarimala Protection meeting.

Published: 18th December 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hadiya’s father Ashokan K M has joined the BJP. He made his official entry into the BJP at Sabarimala Protection meeting. BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan gave Ashokan the party membership. 

According to Ashokan, he had been a party worker for the past three years. “I was a Communist but decided to shift my allegiance after I realised the party was going in the wrong direction. Its stand on various issues made a bad impression on me,” he said.

“Even though I had joined BJP three years ago, I received the official membership only on Sunday. The membership was handed over to me by the state spokesperson of BJP at the Sabarimala Protection meeting,” Ashokan said. 

Gopalakrishnan said the function saw over 44 persons accepting BJP membership. Ashokan’s daughter Akhila Ashokan aka Hadiya had hit the headlines after her controversial marriage with Muslim boyfriend Shahin was cited as a case of love jihad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashokan K M Kerala BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp