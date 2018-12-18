Hadiya’s father Ashokan K M joins BJP

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hadiya’s father Ashokan K M has joined the BJP. He made his official entry into the BJP at Sabarimala Protection meeting. BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan gave Ashokan the party membership.

According to Ashokan, he had been a party worker for the past three years. “I was a Communist but decided to shift my allegiance after I realised the party was going in the wrong direction. Its stand on various issues made a bad impression on me,” he said.

“Even though I had joined BJP three years ago, I received the official membership only on Sunday. The membership was handed over to me by the state spokesperson of BJP at the Sabarimala Protection meeting,” Ashokan said.

Gopalakrishnan said the function saw over 44 persons accepting BJP membership. Ashokan’s daughter Akhila Ashokan aka Hadiya had hit the headlines after her controversial marriage with Muslim boyfriend Shahin was cited as a case of love jihad.