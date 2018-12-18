Mother, lover held for kid’s murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman and her lover were arrested by Varkala police on Monday after the death of her two-and-half-year-old son Ekalavyan. The police have arrested Uthara and her lover Rajesh from a rented residence in Varkala.

The kid died on Saturday following internal injuries. According to the police, the autopsy report revealed that the kid suffered internal injuries on small intestine, spine and brain due to repeated assault.

On suspicion, the police took Uthara and Rajesh into custody. Interrogation revealed that Uthara and Rajesh were the culprits. She also confessed that they used to beat the kid several times.

K Vinukumar, Varkala SHO, said Ekalavyan was the son of Uthara and her former husband Manu. “Since the separation between Uthara and Manu, the kid had been staying with Uthara.