MT’s ‘Naalukettu’ gets Arabic translation

MALAPPURAM: M T Vasudevan Nair’s novel ‘Naalukettu’ is all set to transcend geographical limits and earn a name of fame in the Arab world. If things go as expected, the novel will be published by Madarek Publishing House in Saudi Arabia.

The novel was translated by two Malappuram residents Anas Wafy from Pallissery near Kalikavu, and Musthafa Wafy from Kattumunda near Mampad.

“The Riyadh-based publisher is expected to release the Arabic translation by January, 2019. The publisher has signed an agreement with the author and translators,” said Anas.

In fact, Anas started the translation in 2015 as part of preparing his dissertation while he was pursuing his post graduation in Arabic Language and Literature in Valanchery Markazu Tharbiyyathil Islamiyyah. One year later, his friend and teacher Musthafa joined Anas and the duo carried rescripting works.

A few months ago, the duo approached the publishers and an agreement was signed with MT on November 22. ‘Naalukettu,’ published in 1958, is one of the spectacular novels written by the Jnanpith awardee. It envisages the matriarchal social order of Nair community in Kerala. It has been so far translated to several languages. As was done while the novel was translated to English, the translators have decided to keep ‘Naalukettu’ as title in Arabic version.

“The term ‘Naalukettu’ denotes a culture, not a building. We are afraid its true spirit will be lost if it’s translated to Arabic,” said Musthafa.

A post graduate from Valanchery Markaz, Musthafa is now working as an interpreter in Abu Dhabi Supreme Court. Anas is working as Imam at Azhiyur mosque after completing PG in Sociology from University of Hyderabad.