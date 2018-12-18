Home States Kerala

Realising it was his last trip, crestfallen Sudheesh said: It was a sudden move

 Sudheesh A T had ignored repeated calls on his mobile phone from a fellow conductor as he was too busy with his duty.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sudheesh A T had ignored repeated calls on his mobile phone from a fellow conductor as he was too busy with his duty. And only when he reached the Kochi Depot that he realised it was his last trip as a KSRTC conductor. 

When his colleagues showed him the termination order, he appeared to be cool as he went to the counter and handed over the day’s collection to the office.

It was then the feeling started sinking in and the Cherai native appeared to be crestfallen. He perched on a desk there and turned emotional. “It was too sudden a move by the Corporation. They could’ve gone for a smooth transition and removed us, as and when qualified candidates from the rank list joined the service,” said Sudheesh.

“A majority of the 4,051 candidates from PSC rank list might not be available as they would’ve found better opportunities by now,” said Sudheesh.

Arun P G from Kottayam too was desolate.

“I spent a good portion of my adulthood working for the Corporation and they didn’t hesitate for a second to show us the door,” said the 30-year old, who had joined KSRTC as an empanelled conductor nine years ago.

“By spending so much time at the Corporation, I’ve lost the time to obtain good education and search for a permanent employment. Now with the responsibility of family on my shoulders, I don’t know how to survive.”

Empanelled conductors work for a meagre daily wage of Rs 480, compared to Rs 650 and above for permanent staff, who also take home a host of other benefits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudheesh A T KSRTC conductor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp