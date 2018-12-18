Realising it was his last trip, crestfallen Sudheesh said: It was a sudden move

Jijo Malayil By

KOCHI: Sudheesh A T had ignored repeated calls on his mobile phone from a fellow conductor as he was too busy with his duty. And only when he reached the Kochi Depot that he realised it was his last trip as a KSRTC conductor.

When his colleagues showed him the termination order, he appeared to be cool as he went to the counter and handed over the day’s collection to the office.

It was then the feeling started sinking in and the Cherai native appeared to be crestfallen. He perched on a desk there and turned emotional. “It was too sudden a move by the Corporation. They could’ve gone for a smooth transition and removed us, as and when qualified candidates from the rank list joined the service,” said Sudheesh.

“A majority of the 4,051 candidates from PSC rank list might not be available as they would’ve found better opportunities by now,” said Sudheesh.

Arun P G from Kottayam too was desolate.

“I spent a good portion of my adulthood working for the Corporation and they didn’t hesitate for a second to show us the door,” said the 30-year old, who had joined KSRTC as an empanelled conductor nine years ago.

“By spending so much time at the Corporation, I’ve lost the time to obtain good education and search for a permanent employment. Now with the responsibility of family on my shoulders, I don’t know how to survive.”

Empanelled conductors work for a meagre daily wage of Rs 480, compared to Rs 650 and above for permanent staff, who also take home a host of other benefits.