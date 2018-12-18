Home States Kerala

Women’s wall will cause division in society: KCBC

The Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC) on Monday said women’s wall will divide the society. 

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council (KCBC) on Monday said women’s wall will divide the society.  Fr Varghese Vellikatt, deputy secretary-general and KCBC official spokesman, in a statement issued here, said when the focus should be on rebuilding Kerala in the wake of the devastating floods, politically motivated programmes that can lead to the division in society is being allowed.

“It will be incorrect if any political party or religious body stake its claim to the renaissance movement in Kerala,” the statement said, adding several organisations were behind the renaissance that led to modern Kerala. 

All religions and supported organisations have contributed to the reformations in the state. It was the result of cultural and educational activities of these organisations that enabled society to imbibe new value leading to renaissance. Pro-Independence movements and modern socialist thoughts had given pace to renaissance. Depicting some personalities as leaders of reformation will only send wrong messages in society. Renaissance is not a closed chapter, said the KCBC statement.

