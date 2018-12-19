Home States Kerala

GI certification for 14 new products from Kerala: V S Sunil Kumar

He said there’s enough demand for quality produce from the state and urged industry to leverage the opportunity in catering to the global demands.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar greets Governor P Sathasivam | Kaviyoor Santhosh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In its efforts towards branding products to achieve global recognition, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said the government is in the process of GI certification for 14 new products from the state. “This includes Tirur betel leaves, Vattavada ginger, Alappuzha brand of turmeric, Attappadi thora,” said Sunil Kumar. 

He was speaking at the CII’s Food Summit on Wednesday. Though Kerala leads in coconut production in the country, productivity per hectare has dropped to 7,000 when compared to near 10,000 per hectare, in a state like Jharkhand. “Compared to major coconut producing regions like Sri Lanka whose share of value-addition stands to 50 per cent, Kerala stands at 3 to 4 per cent (excluding oil extraction). Similarly, with rubber, the state accounts for 95 per cent of the total production in the country. But, value addition in the state stands at two per cent,” said Sunil Kumar. 

He said the trend of commodity prices dropping is a deplorable trend. “The value addition in Kerala’s agriculture sector is less than three per cent, which restricts farmers to get the benefit of better prices in the market,” said the Minister.  He said there’s enough demand for quality produce from the state and urged industry to leverage the opportunity in catering to the global demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GI certification V S Sunil Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp