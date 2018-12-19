Kerala High Court closes petition against vehicle pass

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court vehicle pass was not mandatory for vehicles coming to Sabarimala and it was insisted only to get preference at the parking ground at Nilakkal base camp.

The government made the submission before the court in response to a batch of petitions challenging the introduction of police passes for vehicles going to Sabarimala which came up for hearing.

The court closed the petitions in view of the submission made by the government.

The government further submitted it was introduced by the police for maintenance of law and order and crow control and traffic management at Nilakkal. As of now, because of the sufficient parking facility at Nilakkal, even those vehicles coming without passes are permitted after security checks.