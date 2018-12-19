NSS leadership should correct its stance: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Home States Kerala

Terming its stance suicidal, Kodiyeri urged the NSS to correct its course. 

Published: 19th December 2018

Kerala CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair criticised the government for the women’s wall campaign and accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being arrogant, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan lashed out at the NSS leadership for attempting to latch organisation onto the RSS stable.

Terming its stance suicidal, Kodiyeri urged the NSS to correct its course. Speaking at the Adivasi Kshema Samithi meet here on Tuesday, Kodiyeri came down heavily on the NSS leadership for its criticisms against the women’s wall. Referring to Nair’s statement on Monday, Kodiyeri said the chief minister’s arrogance is for gender equality. “Kerala will not tolerate attempts to insult those who take a strong stance. It’s essential to show some arrogance in certain matters. That’s for a principled stance. When the court took a decision favouring gender equality, should the Chief Minister have taken a different stance?” asked Kodiyeri. 

The NSS has been advocating against taking part in the women’s wall. However they are ready to attend the RSS programme. “How can the NSS attend RSS-backed programmes? It’s part of the move by a section to latch NSS, which has a renaissance tradition, onto the RSS stable. Those within the organisation should come up against the move,” urged Kodiyeri. 

Criticising the NSS, Kodiyeri urged the NSS leadership to correct its stance. “They should realise what will happen if they join hands with the RSS. They should realise that their stance is suicidal,” he pointed out. 

Kodiyeri also criticised the NSS general secretary for isolating the Chief Minister and attacking him to divert public attention. This is not what Kerala expects from the NSS, Kodiyeri said adding that ideally the NSS should have taken the leadership for such a movement. 

