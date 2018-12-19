Plea in High Court seeking probe against P K Sasi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition was filed before the High Court on Tuesday seeking a directive to order a police investigation into the complaint against P K Sasi MLA for allegedly sexually abusing a DYFI local leader.

The petition was filed by T S Krishnakumar, Ezhuvanthala, Palakkad.

The petitioner submitted that the DYFI worker had made a sexual allegation against the MLA and filed a complaint before the CPM district committee, Palakkad. The CPM should forward the complaint to the police instead of conducting an internal inquiry.

The committee found there was merit in the complaint and suspended him from the primary membership of the party. The stand taken by the CPM was illegal and improper. The petitioner filed a representation before the chief secretary, but no action has been taken.

If a proper inquiry is conducted, the entire truth will be revealed. Under Section 19 (h) of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, the employer is bound to initiate action under the IPC or any other law. Section 2 (o) of the Act defines that workplace also includes a private sector organisation. The CPM is an organisation under the definitions and it was bound to forward the complaint of the victim.

The CPM has no authority to conduct an inquiry with regard to a cognisable offence. It was a challenge against criminal law and no organisation has immunity to probe themselves in criminal cases, stated the petition.