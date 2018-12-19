Home States Kerala

Plea in High Court seeking probe against P K Sasi

A petition was filed before the High Court on Tuesday seeking a directive to order a police investigation into the complaint against P K Sasi MLA for allegedly sexually abusing a DYFI local leader.

Published: 19th December 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala high court

Kerala High Court. (Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition was filed before the High Court on Tuesday seeking a directive to order a police investigation into the complaint against P K Sasi MLA for allegedly sexually abusing a DYFI local leader.
The petition was filed by T S Krishnakumar, Ezhuvanthala, Palakkad. 

The petitioner submitted that the DYFI worker had made a sexual allegation against the MLA and filed a complaint before the CPM district committee, Palakkad. The CPM should forward the complaint to the police instead of conducting an internal inquiry. 

The committee found there was merit in the complaint and suspended him from the primary membership of the party. The stand taken by the CPM was illegal and improper. The petitioner filed a representation before the chief secretary, but no action has been taken. 

If a proper inquiry is conducted, the entire truth will be revealed. Under Section 19 (h) of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, the employer is bound to initiate action under the IPC or any other law. Section 2 (o) of the Act defines that workplace also includes a private sector organisation. The CPM is an organisation under the definitions and it was bound to forward the complaint of the victim.

The CPM has no authority to conduct an inquiry with regard to a cognisable offence. It was a challenge against criminal law and no organisation has immunity to probe themselves in criminal cases, stated the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P K Sasi Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp