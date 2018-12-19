Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Prohibitory orders extended till December 22

A string of protests has been witnessed in the state after the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayappa shrine.

Published: 19th December 2018

Devotees queueing up to climb the holy steps at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Sunday | Vincent Pulickal

By ANI

PATHANAMITHA: Pathanamthitta Magistrate Court has extended the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala Temple till the midnight of December 22.

The decision has been taken based on reports by the District Police Chief and Executive magistrates in Pamba and Sannidhanam.

Prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area. The restriction is enforced when there are safety concerns.

READ| Denied permission earlier, four transwomen finally complete Sabarimala darshan

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of 30 women aged between 10 and 50 years has sought permission from the Kerala chief minister to visit Sabarimala temple on December 23.

The women delegation said they had sent a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking permission and security while visiting the temple, and have been told that their request has been forwarded to concerned police personnel.

Till this time, no women in the 10-50 age group has succeeded in offering prayers at the shrine as various people have been protesting against the court's decision.

