Kerala bans 70 coconut oil brands

The ban has come at a time when the market is abuzz with Christmas-New Year celebrations.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major crackdown against the sale of adulterated coconut oil in the state, the Commissioner of Food Safety Anand Singh has issued a ban on 70 coconut oils brands after they were found to be adulterated. The ban has come at a time when the market is abuzz with Christmas-New Year celebrations.

With this, the total number of banned coconut oil brands in the year has become 166. Issuing the ban, Anand Singh said the 70 brands were being banned after they were found the manufacturers had violated the provisions contained in the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. At the same time, Food Safety Officers (FSO) also point out some of the brands which were prohibited at one district were found to be in distribution and sold in another district. 

However, Health Minister K K Shailaja said strict directions were given to the Food Safety Department to increase its intervention in preventing adulterated food items being sold in the market. 

StS Kera Premium Gold coconut Oil, StS Kera 3in1, StS Parimritham, Kera Grace Double Filtered Coconut Oil, KKD Parisudham sudhamaya velichenna, Brilliant Grade One Agmark Coconut Oil, KS Kerasugandhi Pure coconut Oil, Kera Priyam coconut Oil, Kera Proudy coconut oil, Golden Drops Coconut Oil, Kairali Drops Live Healthy and Wise Pure Coconut Oil, Kerala Cook Coconut Oil, Kera Hira Coconut Oil, Keralathinte Swantham Velichenna Nalikera Pure Coconut Oil, Kera Swadish 100 percent pure and natural coconut oil, Kitchen Tasty Coconut Oil, Kera Sulabha Coconut Oil, Kera Farm coconut oil, Kera flow coconut oil, Kalpa Keralam coconut oil, Kera Nadu, Sudhamaya velichenna Kera Surabhi grade one agmark coconut oil, Cocobar Coconut Oil, NMS Cocobar Coconut Oil, Silver flow coconut oil, Kera Spice Coconut Oil, VMT Coconut Oil, Kera Clear Coconut Oil, Malabar Rich Coconut Oil, SGS Kera Day 100 percent Pure and Natural Coconut Oil, SGS sudhamaya velichenna Kera Soubhagya double filtered coconut oil, Kera Proud Coconut Oil, Kera Queen Coconut Oil, Kera Bharath 100 percent pure and natural coconut oil, Kera Classic Agmark Coconut Oil, Evergreen Coconut Oil (roasted and double filtered velichenna), Coco Green coconut Oil, Kera Preethi Coconut Oil, New Evergreen Coconut Oil (roasted and double filtered), Kera Sudham Double Filtered Coconut Oil, Kaula Pure Coconut Oil, Parimalam, Dhanu Oils-Dhanu Agmark Coconut Oil, Freshous Pure Coconut Oil, Kera Nuts Double Filtered Coconut Oil, Kera Fresh Coconut oil, Amritasree Coconut Oil, RMS Samskrithi coconut oil (roasted and filtered), Kanmani Coconut Oil, Bril Coconut Oil, Kera Be and Be Coconut Oil Good Health Kerala Coconut Oil, Kera Thripthi Coconut Oil, Kera King Coconut Oil (The Pride of Kerala), ABC Gold Coconut Oil, New Kerala Drop Coconut Oil, Kera Malabar Coconut Oil, Avani Coconut Oil, SFP Lavnya coconut Oil, Golden live Healthy and Wise Coconut Oil, Kera Samrudhi Coconut Oil, Kera Healthy Double Filtered Coconut Oil, Life Kuttiady Coconut Oil, Famous Kuttiady Coconut Oil, Kera Kuttiady Coconut Oil, Green Mountain 100 percent Pure and Natural Coconut Oil, Kerala Smart Coconut Oil, Kera King Coconut Oil, Supreme’s Soorrya Coconut Oil, Special Easy Cook Coconut Oil, Kera Land Premium Coconut Oil. 

