Home States Kerala

Congress young turks seek more seats for fresh faces

In the 2014 elections, Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose was the lone candidate from the second generation leaders. Dean, who lost in Idukki LS seat, is now a top contender.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose and vice-president C R Mahesh

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Declaring a short ceasefire in the group war as part of the Youth Congress organisational polls, the young Turks of the Congress in Kerala have now embarked on a move to put a united fight to get more representation for young faces as candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 elections, Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose was the lone candidate from the second generation leaders. Dean, who lost in Idukki LS seat, is now a top contender. The young leaders are of a view AICC chief Rahul Gandhi will allocate a good representation for youth and woman leaders as he is focused on a generation shift for the grand old party.

“We will approach the KPCC leadership seeking more representation for fresh faces as candidates. Our move is intended to garner maximum representation for young leaders irrespective of group and other factors,” Dean told Express.

Dean, All India Professional Congress state president Mathew Kuzhalnadan and C R Mahesh are among the prominent names doing the rounds ahead of the official talks which are yet to commence within the Congress party. Meanwhile, there are speculations a few young sitting MLAs, including Shafi Parambil and Hibi Eden would be fielded as LS candidates considering their ‘winnability’.

“In 2009, K Sudhakaran who was Kannur MLA, was fielded as a candidate from the Kannur LS seat. The same happened in Alappuzha, where K C Venugopal was an MLA and in Ernakulam, where K V Thomas was an MLA. If the High Command directs, the MLAs will contest. We feel in the national level too, the Congress may pull out some prominent MLAs to contest the Lok Sabha polls in May next year. There should not be any separate norm for Kerala,” said an ‘I’ group leader.

The KPCC leadership which is now focused on the revamp of the organisation has not begun any discussions regarding the LS candidates though the party has commenced grassroot-level preparations. “Anyway, one thing is sure.

The youths and women leaders would get more representation this time,” said another leader, citing the party could not accommodate all the young leaders in an immediate move. “In the recent years, youths got a maximum representation in the 2011 Assembly polls and thus the party got young legislators. Gradually, this shift would be completed,” he said.

All set for a makeover
Dean Kuriakose, Mathew Kuzhalnadan and C R Mahesh are among the prominent names doing the rounds ahead of the official talks which are yet to commence within the Congress. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dean Kuriakose Youth Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp