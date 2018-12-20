Home States Kerala

Film, television  actor Geetha Salam passes away

Film and television actor Geetha Salam, a native of Memana near Oachira, Kollam, passed away at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital at Vandanam, at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:09 AM

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Film and television actor Geetha Salam, a native of Memana near Oachira, Kollam, passed away at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital at Vandanam, at 4.30pm on Wednesday. He was 73.
Geetha Salam, whose real name was Abdul Salam, had been undergoing treatment for respiratory ailments at the hospital for the past 20 days. 

The funeral will be held at Vadakke Juma Masjid Kabarsthan, Oachira, at 10 am on Thursday. He leaves behind his wife Rahma Beevi, sons Shafeer Mohammed and Shan Mohammed. He started his career as a theatre artiste when he was 19. His first film was ‘Purappadu’ (1983).

He made an impact on the big screen through Suresh Gopi-starrer ‘Meghasandesam’ (2001). His last film was ‘Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare’. He had played dominant roles in films like ‘Vellimoonga’, ‘Malabar Wedding’, ‘Kochi Rajavu’, ‘Jalolsavam’ and ‘Gramophone’. 

