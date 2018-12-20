M M Mani in dock for scorning Sanal’s wife

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Electricity Minister M M Mani has stoked a controversy when he allegedly told Viji, wife of Sanal Kumar who was allegedly pushed before a speeding car by late DySP B Harikumar that led to his death, that she cannot be given a government job as she was holding a protest according to her whims.

Viji has been holding a protest in front of the Secretariat for the past 10 days alleging that the government has failed to provide her job and monetary compensation. The minister’s remark came when she called him over phone as part of a ‘wake up’ protest.

Viji told reporters that Mani told her that if the CM had promised her job, she should meet him rather than holding a protest.

“Who has brought you here for protest? If you protest on your whims, job can’t be given,” Mani countered the allegation. “She is an innocent woman and I did not rebuke her,” he said. Mani said he had told her to meet the CM on the issue and added he had asked her whether she was holding the protest under any one’s instruction.