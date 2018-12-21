Home States Kerala

No point in Jacobites’ claim over Kothamangalam Church

Oommen, secretary of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), said the ownership claims of Jacobites over Kothamangalam Cheriya Palli were baseless. 

Published: 21st December 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Oommen, secretary of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), said the ownership claims of Jacobites over Kothamangalam Cheriya Palli were baseless. Oommen said it was improper for a citizen to disobey the court judgment, after actively participating in the legal proceedings. “The case regarding the ownership dispute over the church had commenced years ago and the Jacobite faction participated in the case very actively.

However, they are refusing to abide by the judgment now,” he said. Oommen also turned against the police and authorities for preventing Ramban Thomas Paul of the Orthodox Church from entering the church. “The police, which did not provide protection ordered by the court for the Ramban, were making flimsy excuses.

The same drama in Piravom church was witnessed at Kothamangalam. It is dubious the police, who promised to give protection, allowed the Jacobite faction to gather on the church courtyard,” he alleged. 

TAGS
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Kothamangalam Cheriya Palli

