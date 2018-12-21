Home States Kerala

Kerala will have to pull out all stops to retain Trivandrum airport in public sector

The Centre and state are on a warpath over the privatisation of the Trivandrum international airport, a profit-making airport in the state.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Centre and state are on a warpath over the privatisation of the Trivandrum international airport, a profit-making airport in the state. To counter the Centre’s move to privatise the airport, the state government has formed a special purpose vehicle called Trivandrum International Airport Ltd (TIAL), besides asking the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) to bid for the airport in case the Centre moves ahead with privatisation. 

However, the Centre is determined to go ahead as sources in the airport confirmed the data related to airport have been shifted to the headquarters, although it was earlier decided to open a data room in the airport for the benefit of private players to get full-fledged details of the airport. It is believed anticipating protest from employees and locals, the files related to the airport have been shifted to the Airport Authority of India headquarters. When contacted, Trivandrum Airport director-in-charge said there would be no works here in connection the privatisation of the airport and everything would be held in AAI headquarters. 

Meanwhile, the state government’s move to form an SPV and directing CIAL to participate in the bidding have raised some apprehensions. First, in both the companies, the state government will have only 26 per cent equity and other players in the consortium will own the remaining stakes. In short, it is almost equal to privatising the airport. Second one, it is hard to believe the state government has carefully studied the criteria enlisted in the request for proposal (RFP) of the Centre.

For instance, though technical bid and financial bid are mandatory for qualifying for the bidding, the RPF has not sought any technical expertise from the private players other than seeking a PQ (Pre Qualification) of net-worth of Rs 1,000 crore pre-qualification.

Another PQ is to demonstrate the technical capacity and experience, the bidder should have collected a revenue of Rs 3,500 crore from its business over the past seven years (airport business is not necessary). The state government’s company and CIAL would not meet this criteria, as per the annual reports of both companies. Aviation expert Jacob K Philip told Express if the state is keen on retaining  the airport in the public sector, it should first ask the Centre to lower the PQ criteria first. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trivandrum airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp