Home States Kerala

Voice navigation of Google now available in six Indian languages 

Google has also brought out ‘Maps Go,’ a lightweight Progressive Web App version of the original Google Maps app.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Google

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Google announced the availability of voice navigation in six Indian languages - Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, on Thursday.  With voice navigation, you can choose to hear traffic alerts, where to turn, and if there’s a better route, in the preferred regional language. 
“Also, Dual Labelling is now available in 10 local languages, including Malayalam. Based on your location, Google Maps automatically shows names of places in dual language labels. For instance, in Kerala, you can see place names in English and Malayalam,” said Anal Ghosh, senior programme engineer, Google Maps. 

Google says with its recently launched two-wheeler mode for navigation, Kerala constitutes one of its largest markets with places like Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Palakkad, witnessing huge traffic flow. “Two-wheeler mode on Maps shows trip routes that use shortcuts not accessible to cars, buses and trucks. It also provides customized traffic and arrival time estimations,” said John Payyappillil, software engineer, Google Maps.

Google has also brought out ‘Maps Go,’ a lightweight Progressive Web App version of the original Google Maps app. Maps Go requires Google Chrome and doesn’t take any additional storage space on your phone.

 This is designed to run smoothly on Android devices with limited memory and low-end processors. And, with the rise of 4G-enabled feature phones, Google has brought out Maps for KaiOS feature phone, which allows budget-phone users access navigations in a seamless manner like it is on a smartphone.“We have thousands of Local Guides in Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and across Kerala, with whom we are collaborating to constantly improve the Google Maps experience,” said Ghosh. 

He added anyone can sign up to share information regarding road closures, missing roads, videos and 360 degrees photos for making the Maps more practical and immersive. As a Local Guide, you get points to share reviews, and photos on Google Maps. Those points lead to higher levels of the programme, where you can avail benefits like early access to Google features and special perks from partners. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Google voice navigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp