What’s the buzzword, honey? Beekeeping! 

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar inaugurated the country’s first Honey Bee Flora Park at Beekeeping Consortium and Training Centre under the Kerala State Horticulture Products Corporation (Horticorp) at Kochalummood, Mavelikkara, on Thursday. The Minister said the Agriculture Department would begin steps to produce good-quality honey to compete in the international market from the park. “The government has declared beekeeping as a farming activity and more funds will be allotted for the development of the sector,” Sunilkumar said.

The aim of the park is to create high-quality honey through planting various flowering trees and plants. Around 100 varieties of plants were planted by the dignitaries in the function. The state government has allocated Rs 50 lakh for the purpose. The balance Rs 25 lakh will be utilised from the fund of the Centre, officials said.

The department is also planning to set up a bee museum in the compound and the preliminary steps have begun. We are also planning to produce wild honey from the centre, officials said. R Rajesh MLA presided over the function. Horticorp chairman Vinayan, MD Babu Thomas, Mavelikkara block panchayat president K Reghu Prasad, film actress Honey Rose and Bharanikavu block panchayat president Rajani Jayadev spoke.