Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court disposes of petition against outsourcing in SBI

Of them, the machines had been successfully installed in 77 centres, including Thrissur. 

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala high court

Kerala High Court. (Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has disposed of a petition challenging the SBI decision to outsource currency chest management in the light of the latter’s submission it has no intention to give direct control of currency chests to any third party and that what is being outsourced is only the currency management using the automatic currency sorting machines.

The petitioners-State Banks’ Staff Union, Kerala Circle, and four employees - submitted banks were barred from outsourcing works forming part of their core management, which included cash management as per RBI guidelines. SBI in its affidavit said the fully automatic note verification and processing machine to segregate the notes into ATM fit notes, reusable notes, soiled and unusable notes and fake notes were being installed in 89 of its identified centres.  Of them, the machines had been successfully installed in 77 centres, including Thrissur. 

What is being done is only the installation of the machines for sorting the cash and there is no threat of any kind to the scope of employment or promotional opportunities of SBI employees would be occasioned because of the mechanical sorting and bundling of notes under the supervision of the staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court SBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp