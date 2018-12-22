Prohibitory order at Sabarimala extended till December 27

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Prohibitory order imposed at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal and Elavunkal was extended till December 27, the concluding day of the Mandala Pooja season of the annual pilgrimage season.

The district collector and district magistrate issued the order on Saturday extending the prohibitory order from December 22 to 27 based on the reports of the district superintendent of police and Sabarimala additional district magistrate.

The report sought extension of the restrictions taking into account the chances of violence at Elavunkal, Nilackal and Pampa under Pampa police station limits and Sannidhanam.

However, pilgrims in groups are exempted from the restrictions as part of the probibitory orders.