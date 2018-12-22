Home States Kerala

Kerala to have single-window system for all land records

The Survey Department has embarked on a mammoth exercise to digitise its data and maps to facilitate the single window system, said Ajit Patil.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:24 AM

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will have a single window system for all land-related records in two years. Besides, offering a hassle-free service for individuals, the reform would help the state make a quantum leap in the ease of doing business ranking.

At present, the state’s land records are kept by three offices - the departments of Revenue, Registration and the Survey and Land Records. Those who wish to buy a piece of land will have to visit all these offices to verify the rights, liabilities, classification and maps related to the property.

The single window system to be implemented by the recently-formed Kerala Land Records Modernisation Mission (KLRMM) is partly funded by the Centre’s Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme. 

“The system works on a single operating platform which would link the digital data available with the three departments. The SOP will enable interaction and cross-checking between the data softwares used by these departments,” said Ajit Patil, survey director and additional director of the KLRMM.

When ready, the platform will help the Revenue Department to get real-time information on land transactions from the Registration Department. At present the ownership record with the Revenue Department will be updated only if the new owner approaches it for mutation.

The Survey Department has embarked on a mammoth exercise to digitise its data and maps to facilitate the single window system, said Ajit Patil. 

The department has completed resurvey of 903 villages of the total of 1,664 in the state. Digital survey method was employed only for the recent resurveys. Data and maps collected in other resurveys are being digitised by the district digitisation centres. The resurvey of the remaining 761 villages will be completed in a time-bound manner. 

“Good land records and conclusive titles would help in easy transactions. The single window system does not give scope for misclassification and mismatch between the records of different departments. Ensuring clear property titles is a prerequisite for good EoB ranking,” Ajit Patil said.

How is the system beneficial?
Conclusive land titles
No mismatch between the data of Revenue, Registration and Survey departments
Village offices to get real-time information on land ownership

single window system Land Records

