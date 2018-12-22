The wall belongs to all living beings in this land: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will not spend any money for the women’s wall, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “The government submitted an affidavit in the HC on the programmes for women’s development. Rs 50 crore was set aside for women’s development. No money will be taken from it for the women’s wall programme,” the chief minister said at the renaissance meeting organised at the Central Stadium on Friday.

Pinarayi said that the government will give all support for the programme. “The human wall belongs to all the living beings in this land. There is no division of Hindu, Muslim or Christian. People of all religions and belief systems can participate in the programme,” he said. The CM said that the role of Christian missionaries and Muslim personalities in renaissance cannot be denied.

“History is not decided by conservative people. They will not succeed as well. Several persons had raised opposition when the Constituent Assembly considered the bill for equal rights to women. The conservative people claimed that it would lead to the destruction of the family system,” Pinarayi said.

“RSS raises strong opposition against Nehru and Ambedkar. Ambedkar was burnt in effigy. Those who oppose the human wall share the same mentality of those who opposed the Equal Rights Bill then,” he added. The human wall is against the attempts to take the state away from renaissance values, he said.