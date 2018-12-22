Home States Kerala

UDF moves Breach of Privilege motion against Pinarayi Vijayan

The Congress leader pointed out the government affidavit before the HC is in sheer contradiction with the assurance given by the CM before the House, on December 13. 

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing a major opportunity to corner the state government in the women’s wall issue, Opposition UDF moved breach of privilege motion against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday. 

In his notice before the Assembly, senior Congress leader K C Joseph said the CM, knowing fully well that the government funds will have to be utilised to conduct the women’s wall campaign, deliberately misled the Assembly. The Congress leader pointed out the government affidavit before the HC is in sheer contradiction with the assurance given by the CM before the House, on December 13. 

When the issue came up for discussion in the House, the CM was well aware that government machinery will have to be used for the women’s wall and funds would have to be utilised from the state exchequer. However, the CM with a clear intention of misleading the House and to keep it in the dark, stated that no government funds would be used for organising the event.  

The Opposition had cornered the government over the women’s wall in the Assembly. Since the movement has support from only certain sections of the society, this could lead to communal polarisation in the society, the UDF pointed out. 

The UDF had also taken the stance that government funds should not be used for the programme. 
Later the opposition leader sent a letter to the chief secretary seeking to withdraw an earlier order regarding use of government funds. 

CM misled Assembly

Senior Congress leader K C Joseph said the CM, knowing fully well that the government funds will have to be utilised to conduct the women's wall campaign, deliberately misled the Assembly

CM gave wrong info about the use of funds, says Chennithala

Kozhikode: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala here on Friday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has misled the Legislative Assembly by giving wrong information about the use of funds for the campaign. The CM had earlier told the Assembly that no money from the state exchequer would be utilised for the women’s wall.

But now it has been revealed in the government affidavit submitted to the HC that the government will be utilising a fund of Rs 50 crore allocated for initiating activities and projects enabling women’s security, he told media at the Government Guest House here. Chennithala said Congress parliamentary party deputy leader K C Joseph will give a breach of privilege notice against the CM to the Speaker on Friday.  

