Kerala Police on toes as women’s group to reach Sabarimala

SABARIMALA: The police are on a red alert against the proposed visit of the Chennai-based women’s group to the Lord Ayyappa temple here on Sunday. The women’s group, under the banner of a Chennai-based activists’ organisation Manithi, comprising about 50 women belonging to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal apart from the state, is expected to arrive at the Kottayam railway station in the morning on the way to Sabarimala, said sources.

Instructions havc been given to the police authorities at the district-level to prevent any law and order problems when the members of the group, which include women in the restricted age of 10 and 50 years, arrives at Kottayam, sources said.

The police intelligence wing have cautioned against the possible prevention of the women activists at various centres, including Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengannur, Erumley, Nilackal and Pampa. Border check-posts at Walayar and Kumily have been put on alert on the arrival of the members of radical group’s from TN. As the women’s group neither sought permission from the court nor protection from the police authorities for the visit to the temple, the police are yet to reveal the method to tackle the situation.

Prohibitory order extended till Thursday

Sabarimala: Prohibitory order imposed at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and Elavunkal has been extended till December 27, the concluding day of the Mandala Pooja season.

The district collector and district magistrate issued the order on Saturday extending the prohibitory order from Saturday to Thursday based on the reports of the district SP and Sabarimala additional district magistrate. The report sought an extension of the restrictions taking into account the chances of violence.