Kochi city corporation to hold meeting with Kerala Water Authority officers

KOCHI: The city corporation will hold a meeting with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officers after the government deducted a sum of Rs 16 crore from its annual budget allocation of Rs 56 crore, as part of clearing the arrears it had with the KWA.

The government deducted Rs 16 crore from the budget allocation for the corporation against the non-payment of dues to the KWA.

The decision of the government has put the corporation in a fix as the civic body is unable to implement all the projects announced in its annual budget. A total of Rs 20 crore was cut to clear a portion of the total dues of Rs 64 crore to the KWA, Rs 1.62 crore honorarium for Anganwadi workers and Rs 3.24 crore for the AMRUT project.

“The corporation and KWA will conduct a joint inspection to find the number of public taps. Already a survey has been carried out. But, a final decision needs to be taken in this regard. Or, the government will do the same in the next council,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.